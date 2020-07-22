Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer appointed by Subramanian Swamy asks fans to do a peaceful protest on July 22

Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy had earlier appointed a lawyer to look into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The latter has recently called for a peaceful protest on July 22, 2020.

(Trigger Warning)

Former Cabinet Subramanian Swamy had earlier appointed a lawyer to look into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in order to press a CBI investigation in the entire matter. The politician had announced the same on Twitter also in which he wrote, “I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case.” He further wrote, “I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done.”

Not only that but the politician had also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi for urging a CBI probe after having collected the reports from the lawyer named Ishkaran Bhandari. And now the latter has shared a tweet in which he has asked the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput to hold a peaceful protest on 22nd July 2020 and light candles at 8 pm. He has also mentioned that the decision had been taken during his YouTube live session.

Check out the tweet below:

It was decided by today during my Youtube Live that Tomorrow all those who want Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput will do peaceful protest & light candle, at 8 pm.#Candle4SSR - this hashtag (people decided) for tomorrow. Tag me with pics at 8 pm on 22July.

So I can Retweet! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (ishkarnBHANDARI) July 21, 2020

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left the nation numb and heartbroken, a few others are not ready to accept the fact that the talented actor ended his life. Most of them have sensed a foul play and have demanded a CBI enquiry concerning the case. Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi is all set for an OTT release on 24th July 2020.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ Sushant Singh Rajput case: Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy appoints lawyer to press CBI enquiry

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×