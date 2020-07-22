  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer appointed by Subramanian Swamy asks fans to do a peaceful protest on July 22

Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy had earlier appointed a lawyer to look into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The latter has recently called for a peaceful protest on July 22, 2020.
796 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer appointed by Subramanian Swamy asks fans to do a peaceful protest on July 22Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer appointed by Subramanian Swamy asks fans to do a peaceful protest on July 22
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

(Trigger Warning)

Former Cabinet Subramanian Swamy had earlier appointed a lawyer to look into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in order to press a CBI investigation in the entire matter. The politician had announced the same on Twitter also in which he wrote, “I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case.” He further wrote, “I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done.”

Not only that but the politician had also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi for urging a CBI probe after having collected the reports from the lawyer named Ishkaran Bhandari. And now the latter has shared a tweet in which he has asked the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput to hold a peaceful protest on 22nd July 2020 and light candles at 8 pm. He has also mentioned that the decision had been taken during his YouTube live session.

Check out the tweet below:

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left the nation numb and heartbroken, a few others are not ready to accept the fact that the talented actor ended his life. Most of them have sensed a foul play and have demanded a CBI enquiry concerning the case. Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi is all set for an OTT release on 24th July 2020.  

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement