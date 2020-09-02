  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer says late actor's sister gave him medication for his anxiety

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh says that the actor's sister Priyanka had given him medication for his anxiety issues. The lawyer further states that Priyanka also used to take that medication for her own anxiety problem.
In a press conference held by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh says that Sushant's sister Priyanka had given him medication for his anxiety issues. The lawyer further states that Priyanka also used to take that medication for her anxiety problem. Vikas Singh further goes on to add that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, an oral consultation was taken from the doctor to get the medication as it was not given without a prescription. 

The lawyer states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken to his sister Priyanka after which she gave the late star the same medication for anxiety which she was also taking for the same purpose. The lawyer was questioned about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput returning to his family home. The lawyer, Vikas Singh says there was no talk of the late actor returning to his family home. Vikas Singh says further that the late actor's family would have immediately reached out to the actor, if there was a need to do so. Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer, Vikas Singh says that the actor's medication and prescriptions were never shown to his family. 

The lawyer also states that in the past, the prescription which was shown to the late actor's family did not mention the name of the disease which the actor was suffering from. As per news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Narcotics Control Bureau will reportedly summon Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik and the late actor's house manager, Samuel Miranda.

