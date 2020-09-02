Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer states actor's medication and prescriptions were never shown to his family

Vikas Singh reveals that the late actor's medications were never shown to his family. The laywer also adds that in past, the prescription which was shown did not mention the disease which the late actor was suffering from.

In a press conference held from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family side, lawyer Vikas Singh reveals that the actor's medication and prescriptions were never shown to his family. The laywer Vikas Singh also adds that in past, the prescription which was shown did not mention the disease which the late actor was suffering from. As per news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Narcotics Control Bureau will reportedly summon Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik and the late actor's house manager, Samuel Miranda.

The news reports further suggest that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had highlighted the chats between actress Rhea Chakraborty and the Goa based hotelier named Gaurav Arya. The chats show that the actress spoke about banned narcotic substances with Arya. Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau will be investigating the drug angle in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The latest news reports state that the NCB will be investigating drugs related links between Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik and alleged drug dealer named Zaid Vilatra. The news reports state that Zaid Vilatra has been arrested and has made several statements. As per news reports, Vilatra allegedly had been supplying cannabis to Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.

Further news reports state that Vilatra has named Abdel Basit Parihar as the middleman. Furthermore, news reports quoted sources stating that the Narcotics Control Bureau is questioning Abdel Basit Parihar in Mumbai. According to media reports, Parihar and Showik Chakraborty will be summoned in relation to the use and purchase of cannabis. Watch this space for the latest developments in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credits :india today

