Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer states late actor had anxiety in 2013; Says 'it was a stray incident'

Vikas Singh said during the press conference that Sushant did suffer from anxiety issues in the year 2013 but also added that it was a stray incident.

In a press conference held from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's side, lawyer Vikas Singh says that Sushant did suffer from anxiety issues in the year 2013 but also said that it was a stray incident. Vikas Singh further goes on to add that the late actor had some anxiety problems back in the year 2013, but that was taken done and dusted at that particular time. The lawyer further adds that people tend to take medications when they face health problems. But, that in no ways hints that the late star had mental health problems or depression. Vikas Singh during the press conference stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was doing fine between 2013 and 2019.

He further adds that when actress Rhea Chakraborty came into Sushant's life, he started facing health problems. The late actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh also says that Sushant Singh Rajput was deeply affected by his mother's demise. The news reports have previously stated how the late actor was close to his mother. The news reports further stated that Sushant had a strained relationship with his father, who had reportedly parted ways with Sushant and his mother during the actor's childhood.

In an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty had revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's mother had also suffered from a mental illness which reportedly was the reason behind her demise. During the press conference, Vikas Singh says that Sushant Singh Rajput was affected by his mother's death as he was very close to her. The lawyer adds that just because someone takes medication does not mean that the person is suffering from mental illness.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a VIDEO of his film MS Dhoni being played on a billboard in Indonesia)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×