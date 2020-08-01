Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray backs Mumbai Police: Bring proof, we’ll punish the guilty

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Bihar Police got involved recently after an FIR was lodged against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna by late actor’s father. Now, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has come forth to back Mumbai Police and urged not to bring politics in the case.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation took a turn when Bihar Police started probing the case after an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna by the late star’s father. The FIR levelled 16 allegations against Rhea and others under various sections of IPC including misappropriation of funds, abetment and others. Post this, several questions were raised on Mumbai Police’s angle of investigation and Sushant’a family lawyer also claimed the same. Now, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has come forth to back Mumbai Police.

As per ANI, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mumbai Police is not insufficient and that if anyone has any proof they can bring those to them for probing. He assured that on the basis of investigation, Mumbai Police will probe and punish the guilty. Further, the Maha CM also mentioned that Sushant’s death case should not be used as a way to create issues between Mumbai and Bihar. He even said not to get politics in the matter and called it ‘deplorable.’

The Maharashtra CM said, “Mumbai Police is not inefficient.If anyone has any evidence they can bring it to us & we will interrogate & punish the guilty. Please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between Maharashtra & Bihar. Bringing politics in the case is the most deplorable thing to do.” Further talking about the opposition, he said that they should understand that the Mumbai Police has done their duty always. He said, “Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years. It is the same police that have given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona. I would like to condemn those who are raising questions over the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai police is not inefficient.”

Here is the ANI tweet:

Mumbai Police is not inefficient.If anyone has any evidence they can bring it to us&we will interrogate&punish the guilty. Please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between Maharashtra&Bihar: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase (File pic) pic.twitter.com/7QQzkYubqw — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Bringing politics in the case is the most deplorable thing to do: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said recently that there is no need to transfer the case to CBI. So far, Mumbai Police has questioned over 38 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea and others. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed

Credits :ANIPTI

Share your comment ×