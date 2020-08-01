  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray backs Mumbai Police: Bring proof, we’ll punish the guilty

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Bihar Police got involved recently after an FIR was lodged against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna by late actor’s father. Now, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has come forth to back Mumbai Police and urged not to bring politics in the case.
22158 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Uddhav ThackeraySushant Singh Rajput case: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray backs Mumbai Police: Bring proof, we’ll punish the guilty
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation took a turn when Bihar Police started probing the case after an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna by the late star’s father. The FIR levelled 16 allegations against Rhea and others under various sections of IPC including misappropriation of funds, abetment and others. Post this, several questions were raised on Mumbai Police’s angle of investigation and Sushant’a family lawyer also claimed the same. Now, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has come forth to back Mumbai Police. 

As per ANI, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mumbai Police is not insufficient and that if anyone has any proof they can bring those to them for probing. He assured that on the basis of investigation, Mumbai Police will probe and punish the guilty. Further, the Maha CM also mentioned that Sushant’s death case should not be used as a way to create issues between Mumbai and Bihar. He even said not to get politics in the matter and called it ‘deplorable.’

The Maharashtra CM said, “Mumbai Police is not inefficient.If anyone has any evidence they can bring it to us & we will interrogate & punish the guilty. Please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between Maharashtra & Bihar. Bringing politics in the case is the most deplorable thing to do.” Further talking about the opposition, he said that they should understand that the Mumbai Police has done their duty always. He said, “Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years. It is the same police that have given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona. I would like to condemn those who are raising questions over the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai police is not inefficient.”

Here is the ANI tweet:

Meanwhile, Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said recently that there is no need to transfer the case to CBI. So far, Mumbai Police has questioned over 38 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea and others. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed

Credits :ANIPTI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement