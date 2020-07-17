Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: I don't think that a CBI probe is required

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had urged Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into her boyfriend’s demise. Now, Maharashtra HM has said that he feels Mumbai Police are doing everything they can and CBI enquiry is not needed.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic and untimely demise left everyone in a state of shock and the Mumbai Police has been investigating his case from the past month. A day back, Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and joined many of Sushant’s fans in demanding a CBI probe into his sudden demise. Rhea mentioned that she wanted to know what prompted Sushant to cut short his life and hence, wanted a CBI probe. She asked Home Minister Amit Shah for the same in a post. Now, as per a report, Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that a CBI probe is not needed.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Anil Deshmukh reportedly said that the Mumbai Police are handling Sushant’s case and are probing every angle including that of alleged professional rivalry. Further, he added that a CBI probe is not required. He even assured that when they find something, it will be revealed to all and shared that as of now, the Police haven’t discovered any ‘foul play,’ in the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Maharashtra HM assured that all details of the investigation will be revealed soon after the investigation is over.

As per Mid-Day, Anil Deshmukh was quoted saying, “I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don't think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed.”

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, after which everyone was left shocked. Post this, Mumbai Police swung into action and has been investigating the case since then. Many prominent names like Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and more have recorded their statements with the Police. Reportedly, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also sent his statement via email to the Police. Fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI probe into the actor’s sudden demise and several alleged theories have been floating on social media. Even BJP MP Subramanyam Swamy had appointed an advocate to inspect documentation and see if Sushant’s case was fit for a CBI probe. Further, Pappu Yadav also wrote to Amit Shah demanding a CBI investigation in the matter. Sushant’s funeral took place on June 15, 2020, in Mumbai and his friends bid him adieu with his family.

