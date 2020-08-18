Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Maharashtra MLA backs Mumbai Police; Says if Centre wants CBI, they can investigate

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been under scrutiny and fans, family and friends of the actor have been demanding a CBI probe. Now, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh has spoken on the case and backed Mumbai Police’s investigation.

Over the past few weeks, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, friends and family have been fighting for the late actor and have been demanding a CBI probe in the case. After Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna, the Bihar Police had gotten involved. However, Mumbai Police had been probing the case and question of jurisdiction came up. Amid this Rhea filed a transfer plea in Supreme Court, whose verdict is awaited. Amid this, a Maharashtra MLA, Aslam Shaikh supported Mumbai Police and backed them.

As per ANI, the Maharashtra MLA claimed that the Mumbai Police has done their investigation thoroughly and that if the Central Government still feels that they need an investigation by CBI, they can go ahead. He further commented on the people speaking up in Sushant’s case and demanding a CBI probe. The Maharashtra MLA claimed that some of them only want their name in the media and ‘get into controversies’ while being at home amid the global pandemic of COVID 19.

As per ANI, Maharashtra MLA said, “Mumbai Police has done proper investigation of #SushantSinghRajput death case. Still, if the centre feels that there should be further investigation by CBI then they should do it.” Further commenting on people speaking up in Sushant’s case, he said, “Some people are jumping into the matter so that their names appear in the media. Some of them are not going for shoots these days and sitting at home, so they want to get into controversies.”

Take a look at what Maharashtra MLA said about Sushant’s case:

Some people are jumping into the matter so that their names appear in the media. Some of them are not going for shoots these days and sitting at home, so they want to get into controversies: Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra Minister https://t.co/rXrJqtkK61 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate reportedly recorded Sushant’s father KK Singh’s statement in New Delhi. ED officials have quizzed Rhea, Showik, their father, Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani and others in the case so far along with his sister Meetu Singh, some of his former staff. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. His demise left everyone shocked across the nation.

