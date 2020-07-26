Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager and Kangana Ranaut summoned by Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed that Mumbai Police has summoned these Bollywood personalities for questioning during the week.

After more than a month of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Mumbai Police have summoned three people who have been at the centre of the debate on social media. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed on Sunday to the media that the Mumbai Police has now summoned Mahesh Bhatt, and 's manager. The state home minister also revealed that statements of at least 37 people has been recorded so far.

As for filmmaker Karan Johar, Deshmukh revealed that he will be called if the need arises. ANI tweeted the same as they wrote, "Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called: Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case."

Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called:Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case pic.twitter.com/HllpYbRuoz — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, and since then Bollywood has seen an unrest like no other. From Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview to the social media crusades by fans including digital protests, millions have rallied to demand justice for the late actor.

Just two days ago, Sushant's last film Dil Bechara released on OTT platforms and the actor has been hailed for his performance in the film.

