Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager and Kangana Ranaut summoned by Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed that Mumbai Police has summoned these Bollywood personalities for questioning during the week.
13901 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 02:48 pm
After more than a month of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Mumbai Police have summoned three people who have been at the centre of the debate on social media. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed on Sunday to the media that the Mumbai Police has now summoned Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar's manager. The state home minister also revealed that statements of at least 37 people has been recorded so far.  

As for filmmaker Karan Johar, Deshmukh revealed that he will be called if the need arises. ANI tweeted the same as they wrote, "Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called: Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, and since then Bollywood has seen an unrest like no other. From Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview to the social media crusades by fans including digital protests, millions have rallied to demand justice for the late actor. 

Just two days ago, Sushant's last film Dil Bechara released on OTT platforms and the actor has been hailed for his performance in the film

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

what about mukesh bhatt?

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

What about Sandip Singh?

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

mumbai poilce bhi nepotism ka shikaar hai..

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

ask akshay kumar&sajid naidawala as to why sushant was thrown out from narayan murthys biopic&akshay is in the movie now.akshay dsnt even suit the role..sushant would have been the best fit for that role.also his movie rifleman..what happened to that??

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

We want to hear from karan not his manager. Interrogate the ba%&?d

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Boycott Bollywood!

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Mumbai Police has maintained their correct focus , they should ask Mr Mahesh Bhatt , being an senior individual , Sushant was almost like his son , he could have insisted that his father was aware of the situation, instead , he advices Rhea to leave Sushant because he was sick. ( some say Rhea was like his daughter , THEN is it not as responsible person take corrective action to prevent this . this gentleman is supposed to make very responsible movies like Saaransh. and many more , what kind of morals and ethics are being followed

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This whole mafia gang needs 2 be exposed, i trust only cbi, this mumbai police are good for nothing

Anonymous 1 hour ago

too little to late. It is in the open aditya chopra and ranveer singh are the main culprit. Mahesh bhatt and karan should be questions too. The biggest question is how come ranveer singh still has millions of followers. Whether u r fan of sushant or not.. The fact remains he was banned vilified and abused by aditya and ranveer. All ranveer fans should be decent human beings first and unfollow him.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Lock them up. The whole lot of them are guilty!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

isnt karan johar himself upto being questioned? he questions enough on his koffee with karan.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

After so much pressure Mumbai police seems to be forced to show they are investigating the case. It's a sham. Why don't they hand over the case to CBI at the earliest. Looks like they want to cover up all evidences before CBI takes over

Anonymous 2 hours ago

so evidences can be removed.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Why Karans manager and not him??

Anonymous 2 hours ago

The entire country thinks it’s required. So get with it.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

They wrote that Karan will be summoned just after if required

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana, thank you. Also Arnab Goswami.

