Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Majeed Memon believes that secrecy should have been maintained during investigation
"Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US," Memon wrote on his official Twitter handle.
There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant . Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his life time or that he should not get justice ? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided.The tweet doesnot in any way insults or belittle him.
— Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020
His tweets were met with mixed reaction, with many taking offence to his posts.
Reacting to the adverse reaction to his views, Memon wrote: "There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him."
