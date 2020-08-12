  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Majeed Memon believes that secrecy should have been maintained during investigation

Nationalist Congress Party leader and senior criminal lawyer Majeed Memon has called out the media clamour around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that publicising every minute development adversely affects truth and justice. Memon is being criticised by a section of social media for his comment.
3939 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajpur,Case,CBI probe,Majeed Memon

"Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US," Memon wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice," he added.
 

His tweets were met with mixed reaction, with many taking offence to his posts.

Reacting to the adverse reaction to his views, Memon wrote: "There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him."

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his flat in Mumbai, with police declaring his death as suicide. The late actor's family subsequently lodged an FIR charging his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC asks Rhea Chakraborty: Earlier, you asked for CBI, why shouldn't they probe now?

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement