Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Majeed Memon believes that secrecy should have been maintained during investigation

Nationalist Congress Party leader and senior criminal lawyer Majeed Memon has called out the media clamour around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that publicising every minute development adversely affects truth and justice. Memon is being criticised by a section of social media for his comment.

"Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US," Memon wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice," he added.



There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant . Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his life time or that he should not get justice ? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided.The tweet doesnot in any way insults or belittle him. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

His tweets were met with mixed reaction, with many taking offence to his posts.

Reacting to the adverse reaction to his views, Memon wrote: "There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him."

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his flat in Mumbai, with police declaring his death as suicide. The late actor's family subsequently lodged an FIR charging his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide among other charges. Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC asks Rhea Chakraborty: Earlier, you asked for CBI, why shouldn't they probe now?

