Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Meetu Singh arrives at DRDO guest house for CBI probe; See PHOTOS

After visiting Sushant Singh Rajput’s house with CBI, his sister Meetu Singh arrived for questioning at the DRDO guest house. Currently, the CBI is investigating the late actor’s case along with the Enforcement Directorate and NCB.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh was snapped on Saturday morning arriving at the DRDO guest house for questioning by the CBI. Earlier, during the day, Meetu had gone with the CBI to Sushant’s house in Mumbai to help them recreate the crime scene. Meetu Singh was the first person from Sushant’s family who arrived on the crime scene on June 14, 2020, and hence, her statement regarding the day is reported to be important to the case. She arrived at the guest house for the probe.

Meetu Singh earlier had recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police post her brother’s demise. On the day of Sushant’s death, Siddharth Pithani and other house helps were present and they too have been probed in the last week by the CBI. Currently, CBI has been recording statements of everyone in connection with Sushant’s case. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty also were summoned several times in the last week for questioning in Sushant’s case. This week, Rhea’s parents Indrajit Chakraborty and her mom also were called for grilling. Apparently, certain drug chats related to Rhea and Showik were uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate after which the CBI also may have probed Rhea, Showik and their dad about it.

On the other hand, Showik Chakraborty was arrested under the provision of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per reports, Showik and Samuel Miranda were involved in procuring drugs for Sushant and Rhea. On Saturday, both of them were presented in court after which they were remanded to NCB custody till September 9. As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty also has been summoned by the NCB on Sunday.

Take a look at Sushant's sister arriving at CBI guest house:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

