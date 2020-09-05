  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Meetu Singh & Sandip Ssingh’s questioning by CBI ends as they exit DRDO guest house

Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being investigated by the CBI. Meetu Singh and Sandip Ssingh were questioned on Saturday. After a long day of questioning, Meetu and Sandip left the guest house after the CBI probe.
September 5, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh and friend Sandip Ssingh have just left the DRDO guest house after questioning. Earlier during the day, Meetu Singh had accompanied the CBI officers to Sushant's house in Mumbai where the crime scene was reportedly recreated. Later, Meetu went to the DRDO guest house for questioning and Sushant's friend Smita Parikh also was present. While exiting the DRDO guest house, Smita Parikh told media that Sandip Ssingh was present and grilled by CBI with the mystery girl. Now, Sandip was seen exiting the guest house after hours of grilling. 

In the photos, Sandip is seen sporting a pink shirt with a blue cap. He is seen covering his face as he exits the DRDO guest house after CBI grilling. Meetu too was quizzed for long hours before she left the DRDO guest house. Reportedly, Sandip came under the scanner when Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh said that the late actor's family did not who Sandip Ssingh was. However, on the day of Sushant's death, Sandip was one of the first few people to arrive at the crime scene. He came under CBI's scanner post this. Meetu was also among the first few people who reached the crime scene after Sushant's death. 

It was also reported that Siddharth Pithani was also present at the DRDO guest house today for being probed again in Sushant's case. Over the past few weeks, CBI has been grilling several people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, their parents, Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj, Keshav and others too have been grilled again and again by the CBI. 

 

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau gained custody of Samuel Miranda and Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty after arresting them on Friday. They have remanded to NCB till September 9. Further, it was reported on Saturday evening that Dipesh Sawant also has been arrested by the NCB under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985 for procuring drugs for Sushant's house like Samuel Miranda. He will be produced before the court on Sunday at 11 AM. Further, Rhea Chakraborty also has been summoned by the NCB on Sunday. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. 

