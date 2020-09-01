Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Minissha Lamba raises her voice against Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘horrific vilification’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death is being investigated by the CBI and Rhea Chakraborty is one of the suspects. Recently, after Rhea Chakraborty spoke up, several actors stood up for her and backed her. Minissha Lamba too tweeted against Rhea’s vilification.

It has been over 2 months to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and currently the CBI is investigating it. Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the named accused in Sushant’s father KK Singh’s FIR. Amid this, Rhea recently appeared on several news channels and put forth her side of the story. After her interview, several stars like , Swara Bhasker and others hoped that Rhea’s ‘vilification’ would stop. Now, actress Minissha Lamba also has raised her voice against the same.

Taking to Twitter, Minissha mentioned in a tweet that Rhea too has been dealing with a ‘tragic loss’ amid being subjected to investigation. She spoke up against the ‘horrific vilification’ of the actress and shared her take on it. She wrote, “I do hope that after #RheaChakroborty speaking out, that we realise, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you.”

Recently, Rhea appeared in an interview and denied all allegations that have been levelled against her. She further shared insights about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and his mental health issues. Post that, several netizens trended ‘Justice For Rhea’ on social media to show support to the actress.

Take a look at Minissha Lamba’s tweet backing Rhea Chakraborty:

I do hope that after #RheaChakroborty speaking out, that we realise, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you. — Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea has been called in for questioning by the CBI for a 5th time with brother Showik Chakraborty. Apart from this, her parents also have been called in for questioning by the CBI. A day back, Rhea’s lawyer alleged in a statement that Sushant’s family knew about his mental health issues and that they have lied to agencies about not knowing. He further alleged that Sushant’s sister Priyanka had changed Sushant’s medicines without prescription on June 8 that led to a fight between him and Rhea. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

