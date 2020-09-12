Sushant Singh Rajput case: Movie producer under NCB's scanner who allegedly receives funds from underworld

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly named 25 celebs in connection to the drug cartel during her interrogation by the NCB. In the midst of all this, the name of a prominent movie producer has allegedly popped up.

Not only the CBI and ED, but the NCB is also probing in the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency joined the investigation after it go access to some recovered WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty that pointed towards a possible drug conspiracy. The latest everyone knows is that the NCB arrested the actress on charges of the procurement of drugs sometime back. That was followed by her long list of shocking confessions.

We have also learned that Rhea’s bail plea has been rejected. Reportedly, this is because the investigating agency is looking into angles that are beyond the actress and Sushant’s case. In the midst of all this, the latest reports suggest that a prominent movie producer is currently under the NCB’s scanner. This particular producer both produces and directs movies and is known to give chance to newcomers in the industry. S/he is very much active on social media too and often voices out opinions. A report by Times Now suggests that this producer reportedly receives funds from the D-company.

Meanwhile, a 5-member NCB team is already looking into B-towns possible links with the drug mafia and reportedly prepared a dossier on the same. Rhea Chakraborty has also admitted during her interrogation by the NCB that 80 percent of Bollywood takes drugs. She has reportedly named 25 A-listers in connection with the same who are likely to be summoned soon. Earlier, she had admitted to the procurement of drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

