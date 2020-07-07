Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai cops take CCTV recording of the late actor’s building in custody

As Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, they have got hold of the CCTV footages of the building wherein the late actor was residing.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, which has been one of the most heartbreaking incidents of the year, has left several questions unanswered. And while the late actor’s fans and friends are still struggling to come in terms with his death, Mumbai Police has been investigating the case and has been trying to resolve the mystery behind the unfortunate incident. Now, as per a recent update, the cops have taken the CCTV footages of the 34-year-old actor’s building in custody for investigation in the case.

Sharing the details of the case, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe also stated that no cameras were installed in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s house. Furthermore, the cops are also waiting for forensic reports. “Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited,” Trimukhe was quoted saying to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has been interrogating people associated with Sushant including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends Mahesh Shetty, Sandip Ssingh, last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and others.

Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited: Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police (file pic) pic.twitter.com/VUwbI81cXS — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

This isn’t all. The cops have also interrogated Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the case lately as he had, reportedly, approached Sushant Singh Rajput for his movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. However, Bhansali denied dropping Sushant from any of his films. He revealed that Sushant was busy working on the film Paani for Yash Raj Films and could not completely dedicate his time for SLB's projects.

