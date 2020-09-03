Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police claims late actor's family signed statement in presence of OP Singh

Mumbai Police has refuted Vikas Singh's claims that Sushant Singh Rajput's family was forced to sign the statement in Marathi. Read on to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh recently talked about various aspects related to the late actor’s case in a press conference. He also stated how words were spread regarding the family knowing about Sushant’s mental illness. However, what is more shocking is when Singh alleges that the statement given to Mumbai Police was in Marathi. According to him, the family was clueless about whatever was written there and objected to the same. However, they were reportedly forced to sign it.

However, the Mumbai Police has now refuted the claims in another press conference. According to them, Sushant’s father and sisters got their statements recorded in the presence of OP Singh, Police Commissioner of Faridabad. For the unversed, he is also the late actor’s brother-in-law. Reportedly, Singh was also asked to record his statement but did not turn up. He asked them to send a mail instead of that where he could respond. However, this was not as per the standard operating procedure.

Not only OP Singh but Priyanka Singh’s husband Siddharth Tanwar was also reportedly present during the time when the statements were recorded. For the unversed, both of them happen to be lawyers at the Supreme Court. Moreover, Meetu Singh’s statements were recorded both on 14th and 16th June. Reportedly, she was called for recording her statement in July but did not turn up as her daughter was unwell.

