Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner: Forensic auditor will verify his bank transactions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being probed by Mumbai Police. In a recent chat, the Mumbai Police Commissioner opened up about the case investigation and the financial aspect charge levelled against Rhea Chakraborty in an FIR by Sushant’s father in Patna.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna, the Bihar Police came into action. However, prior to that, Mumbai Police has been involved in the investigation of Sushant’s death case. Recently, the Mumbai Police commissioner held a press conference and revealed facts that were uncovered in their investigation in Sushant’s case. Now, in a recent chat, the Mumbai Top Cop spoke about the fraudulent transactions charge levelled against Rhea.

In a chat with Times Of India, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that they are going to put in place a financial auditor to examine each and every bank transaction that took place from Sushant’s account. Further, he also indicated that so far no money has been reportedly transferred to Rhea or any of her family members. The commissioner also revealed the account balance of the late actor till last year and the expenses he incurred in the past few months.

Talking about Sushant’s bank account, Mumbai Top Cop said, “Sushant’s account shows a balance of Rs 4.5 crore which includes some fixed deposits. His CA’s statement has been recorded and we haven’t found any misappropriation of funds.” He further revealed that Sushant had paid 2.5 Crore GST and Rs 3 Crore to floods in Assam and Kerala as told to them by the late actor’s lawyer. He even mentioned that there was no party prior to Sushant’s death as revealed by the CCTV footage. Also, he mentioned that no big political name has come out in their investigation so far.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police revealed that they have recorded statements of 56 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta and others. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. Since then, investigation of his untimely death is being done by Mumbai Police.

