Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner opens up on Rhea Chakraborty, bipolar disorder & more

As the Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Mumbai Police Commissioner has made new revelations in the case during media briefing.
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 02:47 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner opens up on Rhea Chakraborty, bipolar disorder & moreSushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner opens up on Rhea Chakraborty, bipolar disorder & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has sent down a wave of shock and disbelief across the nation, is coming up with new twist by the day. From people close to actor suspecting a foul play to demanding CBI enquiry in the case and then Sushant’s father filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, a lot has happened in the case so far. And now Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made some more revelations in the case and confirmed on exploring all the angles in the case including professional rivalry, financial transactions and even the late actor’s health.

Singh asserted that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had bipolar disorder and was also taking medicine for the same. He also emphasised that they are investigating on what circumstances led to Sushant’s death. “It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” he told media. Furthermore, the Police Commissioner also stated that they have questioned 56 people in the case so far including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea whose statement has been recorded twice in the case so far. In fact, Singh did emphasise that while Rhea was called to the police station several times, he can’t comment on her whereabouts.

Interestingly, it’s been a while since there have been reports about the presence of a politician’s son at a party which took place at Sushant’s residence a day before the Raabta actor took the drastic step. To this, Param Bir Singh mentioned, “No politician's name came up during the investigation. There is no evidence against any politician from any party.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police says 'no direct transfer' of funds to Rhea Chakraborty's account so far

Meanwhile, post the FIR filed by Sushant’s father, Bihar Police has also been investigating the matter and this has sparked a turf war between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police over the probe into Sushant’s death. Talking about the same, Mumbai Police Commissioner clarified, “There is no question of non-cooperation. We are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction, then they should prove it.”

Credits :ANI

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

May god never ever forgive these people. Even common people can clearly see something is very very wrong. Problem was this evil witch saw her opportunity and took advantage with BW mafia support. Do what you want but your BE is finished I am never watching their movies again.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Mumbai police you are a disgrace to mankind. Have some shame even you have children. BPD doesn’t just magically appear and Indian doctors I have no faith in their diagnosis it can be made up as well, it’s very subjective. Rhea clearly is a devil supported by the mafia.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Munbai police ne bola aur hum maan gaye .Ab jao na .we dont truat bikau police .Have some shame

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Kitna pesa khaya ???

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

In one year of knowing Rhea. He got diagnosed without his family and friends support. Are they blind

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

it took 50 days to find this.

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Stop the bullshit at least now!!!

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Got to hell you Mumbai Murders. The Bollywood entirety need to be wrapped quarantined and got rid of. Murders and evil humans.

