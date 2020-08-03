Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner opens up on Rhea Chakraborty, bipolar disorder & more

As the Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Mumbai Police Commissioner has made new revelations in the case during media briefing.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has sent down a wave of shock and disbelief across the nation, is coming up with new twist by the day. From people close to actor suspecting a foul play to demanding CBI enquiry in the case and then Sushant’s father filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, a lot has happened in the case so far. And now Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made some more revelations in the case and confirmed on exploring all the angles in the case including professional rivalry, financial transactions and even the late actor’s health.

Singh asserted that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had bipolar disorder and was also taking medicine for the same. He also emphasised that they are investigating on what circumstances led to Sushant’s death. “It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” he told media. Furthermore, the Police Commissioner also stated that they have questioned 56 people in the case so far including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea whose statement has been recorded twice in the case so far. In fact, Singh did emphasise that while Rhea was called to the police station several times, he can’t comment on her whereabouts.

Interestingly, it’s been a while since there have been reports about the presence of a politician’s son at a party which took place at Sushant’s residence a day before the Raabta actor took the drastic step. To this, Param Bir Singh mentioned, “No politician's name came up during the investigation. There is no evidence against any politician from any party.”

Meanwhile, post the FIR filed by Sushant’s father, Bihar Police has also been investigating the matter and this has sparked a turf war between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police over the probe into Sushant’s death. Talking about the same, Mumbai Police Commissioner clarified, “There is no question of non-cooperation. We are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction, then they should prove it.”

