Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner says Rhea Chakraborty left on June 8 as she was stressed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe has taken a new turn since FIR was lodged by the late actor’s father against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. In a recent chat, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh revealed what Rhea told the police.

(Trigger Warning)As per the latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Mumbai Police Commissioner spoke to the media a day back and revealed several facts about the probe done by them. Now, as per the latest update, the Mumbai Top Cop has spoken to a daily and revealed what Rhea Chakraborty told them in her statement. After Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea in Bihar, their state police also reached Mumbai to investigate the case based on the charges levelled against her.

In a chat with Times Of India, Mumbai Police Commissioner revealed that Rhea had left Sushant’s house on June 8 as she herself was stressed. Further, he said that Sushant’s sister who has stayed with the late actor after Rhea left, also left the actor’s house on June 13. Talking about what Rhea told them in a statement, the Mumbai Top Cop said that she reportedly told them about Sushant’s mental illness and his medical prescription. Further, she told them about his ill health since they returned from their European trip.

Mumbai Police Top Cop said, “She has spoken about his mental illness and shared the doctors’ prescription. Rhea has said Sushant had not been keeping well since they returned from their Europe trip in October 2019. Rhea has said she left because she was stressed. Sushant’s sister, who was with him after Rhea moved out, also left on June 13.”

Meanwhile, a day back, in a press conference, the Mumbai Police Commissioner also revealed that Sushant had searched ‘painless death’ before his demise on June 14 on the internet. He further said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder and that he was on medications. He even shared that Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 56 people in the case and that they continue to probe the late actor’s death. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

