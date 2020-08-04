Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner says Rhea Chakraborty left on June 8 as she was stressed
(Trigger Warning)As per the latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Mumbai Police Commissioner spoke to the media a day back and revealed several facts about the probe done by them. Now, as per the latest update, the Mumbai Top Cop has spoken to a daily and revealed what Rhea Chakraborty told them in her statement. After Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea in Bihar, their state police also reached Mumbai to investigate the case based on the charges levelled against her.
In a chat with Times Of India, Mumbai Police Commissioner revealed that Rhea had left Sushant’s house on June 8 as she herself was stressed. Further, he said that Sushant’s sister who has stayed with the late actor after Rhea left, also left the actor’s house on June 13. Talking about what Rhea told them in a statement, the Mumbai Top Cop said that she reportedly told them about Sushant’s mental illness and his medical prescription. Further, she told them about his ill health since they returned from their European trip.
Mumbai Police Top Cop said, “She has spoken about his mental illness and shared the doctors’ prescription. Rhea has said Sushant had not been keeping well since they returned from their Europe trip in October 2019. Rhea has said she left because she was stressed. Sushant’s sister, who was with him after Rhea moved out, also left on June 13.”
Meanwhile, a day back, in a press conference, the Mumbai Police Commissioner also revealed that Sushant had searched ‘painless death’ before his demise on June 14 on the internet. He further said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder and that he was on medications. He even shared that Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 56 people in the case and that they continue to probe the late actor’s death. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.
If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel reveals staff told him about medications; says ‘he balanced his spending’
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
This case wont go anywhere. Rhea has got her back by God knows who and for what!
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
rhea has siphoned almost all what sushant had earned..she's got many ppl on her payroll now.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Rhea is worse than a whore! At least they do it to earn money but this female does to pillage rich men! What a shame and cheap upbringings!
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
She left with a message to the goons to “take care of him” and that they did.
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Rhea left is not the problem, the problem is why she left with crores. Sister may also have left cos she was stressed but she didnt take the crores. Why the police not investigating that? financial angle.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Bit** should be in Jail, Lock her up, Lock her up... # CBI INQUIRY FOR SSR.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Is Mumbai Police Commissioner Rhea’s PA? What the hell is he talking? As if he is on her payroll. What the hell.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
His problems only started after their trip to Europe. She spent 1.5 crores just for one trip! Anyone would be stressed if a partner is such a mooch. She's to blame for this. Watch how her guilt will make her slip into insanity. She has no education, no real class, no culture, no talent, no looks. She's done. Her life is over. No one will marry this girl, no one will give her any work, no country will let her enter. She already enjoyed enough.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
At least she should inform sushants family.who can cut off a person from family and when one is ill leave him.no caring person will do that.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Why is he supporting her. Guys the Mumbai police force is gas lighting the entire nation.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
lol who is she that her stress matters more than SSR's death?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Rhea should be punished what she has done. That's an excuse to get away, what she did. she is a gold digger.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Have some sense, SSR's sister Mitu Singh returned to her own residence, as her kids are young. She only went there to be with SSR for a few days after Rhea left. Rhea fought with SSR and left. His sister only went there to console him after Rhea fought and left him. There is a difference.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
What about her sister ? She left too. Why nobody targeting her. Everyone has limit just like SSR had. I think it’s nice of her that she kept all the secrets. She can’t speak about his Illness if ssr is not on board. Targeting someone without proof is so stupid. May be it’s murder or may be not. Stop targeting people. It’s kinda harassment and bully.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
i could imagine what she is going through...gosh! Everyone connected with SSR
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Rhea can't spent crores of ruppees and then leave the poor fellow at his lowest. She has to come clean..enough of hide and seek
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I don’t believe in her spoke ! #cbiforsushantsinghrajput #justicforssr
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Yes she was stressed because his account was getting over and she has to find someone soon, what a timing to leave him after emptying all his money.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
You're right
Anonymous 2 hours ago
You are stupid.