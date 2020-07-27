Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police CONFIRMS Karan Johar’s statement to be recorded this week

After Mahesh Bhatt, as per Mumbai Police, Karan Johar is likely to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. A day back, Maharashtra Home Minister had said in a statement that Karan Johar’s manager is likely to record his statement.

A day back, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had revealed to the press that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and ’s manager will be recording their statements in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Now, as per the latest update, the Mumbai Police has confirmed that the Dharma Productions head honcho, Karan Johar himself is likely to record his statement with the Mumbai Police this week. Another update that has been coming in the case was that Dharma Productions’ CEO also is likely to record his statement in the case.

As per ANI’s tweet, “Filmmaker Karan Johar's (in file photo) statement will be recorded this week in the Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police.” While on Sunday, Anil Deshmukh had said, “In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CRPC has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon.Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we'll summon Karan Johar as well.” On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also recorded his statement with the police.

Karan had been attacked by trolls massively post Sushant’s sudden demise over the nepotism issue. The filmmaker had penned a long note post Sushant’s demise on social media wherein he mentioned that he ‘blames himself’ for not keeping in touch with Sushant in the past few months when he thought that the actor needed him.

Here is ANI's tweet confirming that Karan Johar will record his statement:

Filmmaker Karan Johar's (in file photo) statement will be recorded this week in the Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/YvhIRlF9Hm — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, statements of 38 people have been recorded in Sushant’s death case and that includes prolific names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and more. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood and left everyone stunned. Several stars mourned his demise. His funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his family and friends like , Kriti Sanon and others.

