Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai police cooperates with ED & agrees to provide documents & statements

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten murkier than before in the past few days. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has agreed to cooperate with ED and provide them details in connection with case.
The CBI is currently investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been running a parallel probe in connection with the matter. The investigating agency has interrogated many people who include the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, ex-manager Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani, and others. Meanwhile, the agency has also asked Mumbai police for further investigation details from Mumbai Police that include digital evidence, statement copies of the witnesses, and other related stuff.

In response to the same, Mumbai Police has sent a letter to the ED and asked them to specify whatever details they require in connection with the case. They have also mentioned that they will not only be cooperating with the investigating agency but will also provide all the statements that are required by them. As per a report by India Today, Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of around 56 people as a part of the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Meanwhile, the late actor’s family members, friends, and fans have begun a campaign on social media that is #CBIforSSR to seek justice for him. Right from his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande to numerous celebs from the film fraternity, everyone has taken part in the digital campaign and urged for a CBI probe into the late actor’s case. Earlier in a submission to the Supreme Court, CBI has asked the concerned authorities to ensure that their observation doesn’t affect ED’s investigation. 

