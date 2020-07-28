Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai police disregards foul play in actor's demise post receiving viscera report

The Mumbai Police has got hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report post which they have ruled out any kind of foul play in his demise. Read on to know more.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly demise on 14th June 2020 but the debates and controversies revolving around the late actor’s death have been grabbing headlines everywhere. According to media reports and police statements, he died by suicide in Mumbai. However, certain sections of people are not ready to accept this fact and have sensed foul play in the entire matter. On the other hand, Mumbai Police’s investigation is still going on and around 37 people have been interrogated till date.

As per the latest reports, police officials have received the late MS Dhoni star’s viscera reports post which they have ruled out any foul play in his demise. They are now waiting for the nail samples and stomach wash reports that will be sent by the forensic department. It was already revealed in the post mortem reports earlier that Sushant had passed away because of asphyxia. Meanwhile, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s statements have been recorded by the police officials recently concerning the late actor’s case.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara was finally released a few days back on 24th July 2020. The romantic saga that marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. It has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is an adaptation of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars. The movie has been already termed a blockbuster and has ranked at number 10 in IMDb ratings. Numerous celebs and fans took to social media and poured their hearts out after having watched the late actor’s last ever on-screen appearance in Dil Bechara.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

