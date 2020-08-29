  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty during CBI investigation

As Rhea Chakraborty continues to make headlines in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, it is reported that Mumbai Police will provide her protection on CBI’s request.
15757 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty during CBI investigationSushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty during CBI investigation
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has got the entire nation intrigued and brimming with opinions, has taken several twists and turns so far. The case, which was touted to be a suicide case, has now got many layers unfolding with every passing day which drops hints about a foul play in the case. Amid this, the apparent main accused Rhea Chakraborty, who happened to be Sushant’s girlfriend, has been on the constant radar and is also being grilled by the CBI in connection with the late actor’s demise.

While all eyes have been on Rhea, the actress had recently demanded police protection as she feels there is a threat to her and her family. And as per a recent update, the Mumbai Police will give her protection on the request of CBI. Reportedly, the Jalebi actress will be given protection every time Rhea will be commuting to DRDO guest house for the probe. A Mumbai Police official told ANI, “Mumbai police will provide protection to #RheaChakraborty whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house. This is being done on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation.”

To recall, Rhea had shared a video of her building premises on Instagram wherein her father Indrajit Chakraborty was trying to enter the building as he is surrounded by a huge crowd. She had written, “We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there; no help provided.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS ‘drug chats’ were all typed by her: Reports

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement