Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty during CBI investigation

As Rhea Chakraborty continues to make headlines in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, it is reported that Mumbai Police will provide her protection on CBI’s request.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has got the entire nation intrigued and brimming with opinions, has taken several twists and turns so far. The case, which was touted to be a suicide case, has now got many layers unfolding with every passing day which drops hints about a foul play in the case. Amid this, the apparent main accused Rhea Chakraborty, who happened to be Sushant’s girlfriend, has been on the constant radar and is also being grilled by the CBI in connection with the late actor’s demise.

While all eyes have been on Rhea, the actress had recently demanded police protection as she feels there is a threat to her and her family. And as per a recent update, the Mumbai Police will give her protection on the request of CBI. Reportedly, the Jalebi actress will be given protection every time Rhea will be commuting to DRDO guest house for the probe. A Mumbai Police official told ANI, “Mumbai police will provide protection to #RheaChakraborty whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house. This is being done on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation.”

Mumbai police will provide protection to #RheaChakraborty whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house. This is being done on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation: Mumbai Police official — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

To recall, Rhea had shared a video of her building premises on Instagram wherein her father Indrajit Chakraborty was trying to enter the building as he is surrounded by a huge crowd. She had written, “We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there; no help provided.”

