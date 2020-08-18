Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police get his bank account’s forensic audit report; No major transfers to Rhea

As per a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Mumbai Police has got the forensic audit report of the 34 year old actor’s bank account which states that he was very well and generous to his household staff.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has got everyone intrigued and the nation is, undoubtedly, waiting for the truth to be revealed. Each day is coming up with a new revelation in the case which has been giving a new turn to the investigation. So far, it was reported that Sushant’s father KK Singh had accused Rhea Chakraborty of exploiting the late actor financially. The media reports also suggested his bank accounts were mishandled. However, as per a recent development, the Mumbai Police has received a forensic audit report of the late actor’s bank account.

According to media reports, the Mumbai Police has stated that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was quite well off financially as per the forensic audit of his bank account and had around Rs 17 crore in the account. While the forensic audit report has been taken over by the concerned DCP, they, reportedly, haven't found any traces of any major transfers between Sushant and Rhea’s accounts. However, the report does show that Sushant was quite generous with his household staff. Besides, the Mumbai Police has also stated that they will be cooperating with ED's probe in the money laundering case in connection with Sushant's demise. In fact, they have also provided ED with details and testimonies of the witnesses.

Meanwhile, ED, which had interrogated Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, has reportedly recorded the statement of Sushant’s father now. Besides, the Dil Bechara actor’s sister Meetu Singh was also summoned by ED in Mumbai and she was probed by over six hours.

On the other hand, Sushant’s family, friends and his massive fan army have come together and have been demanding justice for the late actor as they want to know what transpired with the Raabta star on the fateful day of June 14, 2020.

Credits :Times Now

