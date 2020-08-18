Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police get his bank account’s forensic audit report; No major transfers to Rhea
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has got everyone intrigued and the nation is, undoubtedly, waiting for the truth to be revealed. Each day is coming up with a new revelation in the case which has been giving a new turn to the investigation. So far, it was reported that Sushant’s father KK Singh had accused Rhea Chakraborty of exploiting the late actor financially. The media reports also suggested his bank accounts were mishandled. However, as per a recent development, the Mumbai Police has received a forensic audit report of the late actor’s bank account.
According to media reports, the Mumbai Police has stated that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was quite well off financially as per the forensic audit of his bank account and had around Rs 17 crore in the account. While the forensic audit report has been taken over by the concerned DCP, they, reportedly, haven't found any traces of any major transfers between Sushant and Rhea’s accounts. However, the report does show that Sushant was quite generous with his household staff. Besides, the Mumbai Police has also stated that they will be cooperating with ED's probe in the money laundering case in connection with Sushant's demise. In fact, they have also provided ED with details and testimonies of the witnesses.
Meanwhile, ED, which had interrogated Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, has reportedly recorded the statement of Sushant’s father now. Besides, the Dil Bechara actor’s sister Meetu Singh was also summoned by ED in Mumbai and she was probed by over six hours.
On the other hand, Sushant’s family, friends and his massive fan army have come together and have been demanding justice for the late actor as they want to know what transpired with the Raabta star on the fateful day of June 14, 2020.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Forget, bank forensic. First where are the pictures of his body that were taken at the crime scene. Let those be examined first, why aren’t all the people on the day of the crime scene being summoned? Who called the shots, a test should be conducted at actors residence to see if a chiffon dupatta can hold a 6 Ft 200kg man from a ceiling fan. Mumbai police is involved in a cover up BIG TIME. Now we hear even the Supreme Court judge is pally with the penguins. Bhagwan.:: is swag main ho kya raha hain. Do people even have a conscience??