Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police sent not just his phone but other gadgets late for Forensics: Report

60 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his fans and family continue to demand justice for him. Now, as per a report, the Mumbai Police may have delayed sending the late actor's phone as well as other gadgets to the forensic lab.

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his home in Mumbai 60 days ago and his case is under investigation by Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate. Amid this, the latest report claims that the Mumbai Police may have delayed in sending not just Sushant's phone but also other gadgets for Forensics post his sudden demise. While Sushant's father Mr KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna last month against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, the case was initially being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Now, as per a report in Times Now, the Mumbai Police not only delayed in sending Sushant's phone but also his other gadgets for forensic investigation. The report further claimed that the Mumbai Police reportedly wanted to get more leads from the phone and gadgets. Several questions have been raised by Bihar Police on the Mumbai Police investigation in Sushant's case. In the Supreme Court too, the Bihar Government claimed in its final submission in Rhea's transfer plea that Mumbai Police detained SP Vinay Tiwark in the name of quarantine when he went to Mumbai to head the investigation by Bihar Police.

Amid all this, the family of Sushant has been demanding a CBI probe in the late actor's case. After the Bihar Government recommended Sushant's case for a CBI probe to the Centre, they accepted their request and transferred the case to the central investigating body. Reportedly, CBI registered an FIR against Rhea and five others in the case. Reportedly, in their final submission to Supreme Court, CBI apparently said that there is no question of transferring the case to Mumbai as nothing is pending there.

Amid all this, fans, friends and family of Sushant have been raising their voice for a CBI probe. Now, , Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty, and others have demanded justice for Sushant. Earlier on Friday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post urging all to join a 24-hour prayer observation for Sushant on August 15. Ankita Lokhande also joined Shweta in asking everyone to spare a moment to pray for Sushant on August 15. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law revisits night of his death: Broke my heart to hear Shweta & Rani di cry

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×