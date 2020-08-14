Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police sent not just his phone but other gadgets late for Forensics: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput died at his home in Mumbai 60 days ago and his case is under investigation by Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate. Amid this, the latest report claims that the Mumbai Police may have delayed in sending not just Sushant's phone but also other gadgets for Forensics post his sudden demise. While Sushant's father Mr KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna last month against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, the case was initially being investigated by Mumbai Police.
Now, as per a report in Times Now, the Mumbai Police not only delayed in sending Sushant's phone but also his other gadgets for forensic investigation. The report further claimed that the Mumbai Police reportedly wanted to get more leads from the phone and gadgets. Several questions have been raised by Bihar Police on the Mumbai Police investigation in Sushant's case. In the Supreme Court too, the Bihar Government claimed in its final submission in Rhea's transfer plea that Mumbai Police detained SP Vinay Tiwark in the name of quarantine when he went to Mumbai to head the investigation by Bihar Police.
Amid all this, the family of Sushant has been demanding a CBI probe in the late actor's case. After the Bihar Government recommended Sushant's case for a CBI probe to the Centre, they accepted their request and transferred the case to the central investigating body. Reportedly, CBI registered an FIR against Rhea and five others in the case. Reportedly, in their final submission to Supreme Court, CBI apparently said that there is no question of transferring the case to Mumbai as nothing is pending there.
Amid all this, fans, friends and family of Sushant have been raising their voice for a CBI probe. Now, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty, Parineeti Chopra and others have demanded justice for Sushant. Earlier on Friday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post urging all to join a 24-hour prayer observation for Sushant on August 15. Ankita Lokhande also joined Shweta in asking everyone to spare a moment to pray for Sushant on August 15. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Of course they are taking there time to botch up all the evidence .shame on Mumbai police and Maharashtra government
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Cops should be locked up on account of obstruction. Of justice.... Maybe then they will start telling the truth and who's behind this murder
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Lock up all these corrupt cops They giving India a bad reputation
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
#cyber cell investigation #justicefor sushant #Cbi
Anonymous 1 hour ago
that is still ok cos what is saved in digital world will always be safe . These people cannot steal it. Only forensic evidencs like fingerprints will erase