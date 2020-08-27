Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mysterious letter from Patna arrives at Rhea Chakraborty's deserted home in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty has been under the radar ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against her. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that a letter from Patna was left unattended at her Mumbai residence.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case point towards numerous discrepancies and loopholes that are likely to be filled in the coming days. The CBI has left no stone unturned in probing the matter. Reports also suggest that the agency is likely to summon the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the case. In the midst of all this, a mysterious letter from Patna has reportedly reached her home in Mumbai that now bears a deserted look.

According to India Today, the letter that arrived in a yellow envelope bears Rhea’s address. The sender has sent the same through speed post from Mahendru Sub Post office. This office is reportedly 15 km away from Sushant’s Patna residence. However, the shocking part here is that none of the family members of the late actor currently reside in the city. His father, KK Singh now stays in Faridabad. The same report suggests that Rhea’s residence in Santa Cruz is now deserted.

The actress and her family reside in the first floor of the building. However, reports suggest that there is hardly any movement of individuals or goods inside the place. A food delivery person was seen delivering pastries inside the house on Monday. However, the aforementioned letter could not be delivered as the door was reportedly locked. For now, it has been put on hold by the postal department. A household help of the building has stated that no one answered even after ringing the bell.

