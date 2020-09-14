  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty’s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra in drug angle

As Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they have reportedly detailed Showik Chakraborty’s school friend now for interrogation.
343695 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 10:34 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty’s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra in drug angleSushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty’s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra in drug angle
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is unfolding new secrets with the day as new names have surfaced in the ongoing drugs in the case. To note, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the drugs case and have arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others in the case. In fact, they have also been sent in judicial custody for further interrogation. And now as per the recent development, NCB has arrested Showik's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra in the illegal drugs case.

According to media reports, Suryadeep is the new name in the series of those arrested in the drug nexus probe by NCB. Talking about the same, a senior NCB official related to probe told IANS, "We have detained Malhotra for questioning in the drug case." To note, this is the 15th arrest in the case so far. On the other hand, seven alleged drug peddlers including Anuj Keshwani, Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Ankush Anreja, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari, who were earlier arrested by the NCB, have been sent into judicial custody. While Karamjeet, Dwayne and Ankush have been sent in custody till September 16, Anuj, Sanket, Sandeep and Aftab will be in custody till September 23.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Rhea was using her mother Sandhya Chakraborty's mobile phone to chat about drugs. As per reports, Rhea didn't give her mother's phone to the Enforcement Directorate when she was asked to submit her mobile phones, and when the NCB raided her house, they seized the phone during the search and retrieved data from it.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty used mother’s mobile phone to chat about drugs: Reports

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 22 hours ago

get his kindergarten friends also while you're at it.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why go after small fish. 3 khans must be caught.

Anonymous 2 days ago

How many more lives are going to be ruined in this search for the nonexistent 15 crore? For shame.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rheas whole family and close friends were in drugs... Mahashinde should leave her case.. Rhea is not getting out that easily fior drugs and will be hanged for SSRs murder

Anonymous 2 days ago

Are you clairvoyant? Or just plain stupid?

