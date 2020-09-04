Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB Deputy Director reveals the agency's probe not related with CBI or ED

A news report by Aaj Tak states that KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau has now stated that their probe in the drugs angle of the late actor's death case is an independent one and cannot be correlated with the investigation done by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The latest development in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has come in the form of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik reportedly getting arrested. A news report by Aaj Tak states that KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau has now stated that their probe in the drugs angle of the late actor's death case is an independent one and cannot be correlated with the investigation done by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The news reports further go on to add that KPS Malhotra while talking to media reporters previously had stated that Zaid and Basit were arrested in relation to the drugs angle in the late actor's death case.

A report by Republic TV claims that Zaid had named Basit who knew Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Furthermore, the news report quotes sources stating that Zaid had reportedly supplied drugs to Showik and Basit was the link between the two of them. The previous news reports also stated that Showik Chakraborty's chat with a friend from October 2019 brought to light his connections with drug dealers.

The latest update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that Showik was arrested by NCB and that the agency had reportedly found proof which shows that Showik Chakraborty had links with drug peddlers. The NCB Deputy Director's statement to Aaj Tak also claims that the agency is independently doing its probe. When KPS Malhotra was quizzed about Showik's drug dealings or usage of drugs, he did not comment on the matter as the case is being investigated.



(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau)

Share your comment ×