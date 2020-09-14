  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB gets drug peddler Karamjeet Singh's custody till September 16

A news report by Republic TV states that Narcotics Control Bureau received drug peddler Karamjeet Singh's custody till September 16. The news report further goes on to add that Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Anreja along with Karamjeet will also be in NCB's custody.
As per the latest news update on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, a report by Republic TV states that the Narcotics Control Bureau received drug peddler Karamjeet Singh's custody till September 16. The news report further goes on to add that Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Anreja along with Karamjeet will also be in NCB's custody till September 16. As per news reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau also arrested  Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari in the drugs case. The duo is sent to judicial custody till September 23. The NCB also arrested Sanket Patel along with the others. According to a news report by Republic TV, Karamjeet Singh's lawyer has denied all allegations levelled on him and called them 'baseless.' The lawyer reportedly further said that Karamjeet is an educated person from a good family.

The news reports state that all the six people were to be present before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court via video conference. The latest news report by Republic TV also states that Karamjeet Singh was a friend of Showik Chakraborty. The news reports further go on to mention that Showik Chakraborty's friend, Suryadeep has been detained by the NCB. The news reports state that Showik Chakraborty named Suryadeep while being grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former accountant named Rajat Mewati is also being grilled by the CBI. 

Previously, it was reported how, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager had links with a drug peddler named Zaid Vilatra. As per a news report by India Today, states that Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager was in touch with Zaid Vilatra over phone calls. The news reports also state that the duo spoke 17 times as per the call records accessed by India Today.

