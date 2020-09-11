Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB likely to summon 25 top Bollywood celebs; To focus on the industry's drug ring

As the Narcotics Control Bureau is investing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, they are set to summon some of the Bollywood’s A-listers now.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case seems to be getting murkier with every day as new revelations are being made. So far, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been grilling the main accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others in the case. In fact, while Rhea and Showik had applied for a bail post their arrest, their bail plea has been rejected today. Now as per the recent development, NCB will be focusing on the industry's drug ring as well.

For the uninitiated, during the probe, Rhea had, reportedly, dropped names of several Bollywood celebrities in the illegal drugs case. And as per Times Now, the agency is likely to summon 25 Bollywood A-listers in the case who have been named by Rhea which include actors, directors, casting directors, production houses and others. According to media reports, these people have indulged in the procurement, consumption and peddling of drugs. The media reports also suggested that while several high profiles names are said to be involved in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the case quite carefully. Meanwhile, NCB DG has been chairing a meeting in Delhi to decide the further course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda will continue to be in judicial custody. NCB had been opposing their bail plea fearing that if they are released, they may tamper evidence. On the other hand, Rhea's lawyer reacted to the bail rejection and stated, "Once we get the order copy. We will decide next week on the course of action on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case seems to be getting murkier with every day as new revelations are being made. So far, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been grilling the main accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others in the case. In fact, while Rhea and Showik had applied for a bail post their arrest, their bail plea has been rejected today. Now as per the recent development, NCB will be focusing on the industry's drug ring as well.

For the uninitiated, during the probe, Rhea had, reportedly, dropped names of several Bollywood celebrities in the illegal drugs case. And as per Times Now, the agency is likely to summon 25 Bollywood A-listers in the case who have been named by Rhea which include actors, directors, casting directors, production houses and others. According to media reports, these people have indulged in the procurement, consumption and peddling of drugs. The media reports also suggested that while several high profiles names are said to be involved in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the case quite carefully. Meanwhile, NCB DG has been chairing a meeting in Delhi to decide the further course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda will continue to be in judicial custody. NCB had been opposing their bail plea fearing that if they are released, they may tamper evidence. On the other hand, Rhea's lawyer reacted to the bail rejection and stated, "Once we get the order copy. We will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court."

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's bail plea REJECTED by the Sessions Court

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×