Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB nabs alleged drug peddler Karamjeet in the illegal drug angle

As NCB has been investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, they have detained alleged drug peddler Karamjeet now.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case seems to be getting murkier with the death and with the introduction of the drugs angle things have turned nasty. So far, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Zaid Vilatara, Basit Parihar in the case. While the probe is expected to make several more shocking revelations, it is reported that the agency has now nabbed seven alleged drug peddlers in the case which also includes Karamjeet who is said to be in touch with Showik.

According to media reports, Karamjeet aka KJ had allegedly provided drugs to Samuel and Showik who then used to hand it over to Rhea and Sushant. To note, Karamjeeet’s name had also sprung up in Showik’s statement as he admitted sharing his number with Samuel last year. Meanwhile, as per Times Now report, the NCB is probing the angle if Showik also involved in the supply of drugs along with the procurement of drugs. Certainly, this will only add to Showik's woes as it seems he has been in touch with several peddlers.

On the other hand, Rhea had also made some shocking revelations during the probe as she has named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta in the case. The Jalebi actress has reportedly confessed that the rest of the three did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides, she has reportedly named 25 A-lister Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug cartel in her statement.

