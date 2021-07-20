Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB to oppose late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani’s bail

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate has approached the court for the second time. Read on to know more.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has moved the court seeking bail for the second time. As per the report in TOI, Siddharth was allowed interim bail last month for 15 days for his marriage which was scheduled for June 25. He surrendered himself before the court on July 2. Now, as Siddharth has approached the court, NCB will now reportedly be opposing his bail. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told ETimes, “We will be filing a reply to the bail application, opposing his bail”.

According to a report published in TOI, Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad on May 28 after being traced by the law enforcement agency through his social media post, for his alleged links in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year leaving the entire nation in shock and the investigation by the police and other agencies has been going on for more than a year in the case.

