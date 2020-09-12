Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB raids locations across Mumbai & Goa post suspected drug peddler's confession

According to a news report by India Today, the NCB has raided multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa after a suspected drug peddler's confession. The news report adds that a suspected drug peddler named Anuj Keshwani gave information about various locations which have connections to other drug peddlers.

As per a news report by India Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau has raided multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa after a suspected drug peddler's confession. The news report adds that a suspected drug peddler named Anuj Keshwani gave information about various locations which have connections to other drug peddlers. The NCB previously arrested Kaizan Ebrahim in relation to the drugs angle that is being probed by the agency in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Now, news reports further go on to add that Kaizan Ebrahim named Anuj Keshwani during his interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The news report by India Today further adds that Anuj Keshwani supplied contrabands to Kaizan Ebrahim. The news report further mentions that the NCB raids which are being carried ouy across Goa and Mumbai are led by Samee Wankhede. The news reports further mention that on September 3, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Kaizan Ebrahim. The news reports state that Kaizan Ebrahim was the one who was in touch with both Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The NCB also arrested both Rhea and Showik Chakraborty in the drug case.

The news update states that Rhea Chakraborty is currently in Byculla jail. News reports state that Sushant wanted to stay at Rhea's home during lockdown and so both Sushant and Rhea made arrangements to get buds couriered to her home. The news reports state that Rhea and Sushant allegedly sent around 500 g curated marijuana to her home along with other items in the month of April. The NCB has also arrested Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar in the drug case.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims top filmmaker introduced late actor to drugs: Reports)

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×