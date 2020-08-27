Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB sends a team from Delhi to probe drug allegations on Rhea Chakraborty & others

As per the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau has apparently formed a team to investigate the drug related allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her close associates.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation is currently going on and the CBI is heading it with the Enforcement Directorate looking into the money laundering angle. However, now, a new drug angle has been allegedly found related to Rhea Chakraborty and others and the Narcotics Control Bureau has also gotten involved. As per ANI, the NCB has sent a team from Delhi to investigate the case. Reportedly, following the letter from ED related to the alleged drug angle, the NCB reacted and mentioned that they will investigate the case.

As per ANI, “A team has been formed and has left Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. Investigation has been put into motion: Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).” As per reports of certain news channels that accessed Rhea Chakraborty’s Whatsapp chats with her close associates like Samuel Miranda and others, there was apparently conversation about giving drugs to Sushant. Based on it, the ED wrote to the NCB and they registered a case against Rhea and others.

Meanwhile, Rhea is all set to appear in an interview on a news channel where she will be seen shedding light on her Europe trip with Sushant. In the preview video, Rhea claimed that Sushant loved living his life in a luxurious way and even spent Rs 70 Lakh on a trip to Thailand with friends. Further, she alleged that Sushant claimed he felt claustrophobic in flights on his way to Europe. She mentioned that the actor took medicine for it.

A team has been formed and has left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. Investigation has been put into motion: Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to ANI pic.twitter.com/bLG796WiRY — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Post the preview of Rhea’s upcoming interview went live on TV, Sushant’s father KK Singh released a video in which he is seen alleging that Rhea used to give poison to Sushant for a long time and he claimed that she is his murderer. He demanded her arrest in the video. Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti also called out the news channel for interviewing a prime accused in Sushant’s case. Sushant’s case is now being investigated by ED, CBI, and NCB. He was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020.

