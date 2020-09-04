Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB summons late actor's staff Dipesh Sawant after Showik & Samuel Miranda's arrest

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's probe include NCB arresting Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty. Meanwhile, they have now summoned Dipesh Sawant.

Not only the CBI, but the NCB and ED have also been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case for a long time. Meanwhile, NCB made a remarkable achievement in connection with the drugs angle that is indirectly related to the late actor's case. The agency arrested a few drug peddlers who were known to have links with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. One of them also admitted to having alleged links with the latter. In response, NCB intensified its probe and the results are out now.

After having raided Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty's house, the agency has arrested her brother and the Miranda on Friday. Now, the latest reports suggest that the NCB will question the late actor's former staff Dipesh Sawant. He has been likely summoned by the agency in the wake of the recent arrests. Apart from that, Rhea Chakraborty is also under the radar as her credit card has been reportedly used for buying drugs.

If that was not enough, both Showik and Miranda have allegedly admitted to have procured drugs on her instruction. Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi also pinned the blame on the actress in her earlier CBI interrogation. According to Modi, she was just the felicitator and that drugs was very much a part of the culture around Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, the ED had already shared Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with the CBI and NCB post which the possble drugs angle emerged.

Credits :Republic World

