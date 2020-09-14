Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB's drug probe widens as 6 more arrested, links to Showik Chakraborty established
The Narcotics Control Bureau probing drugs link in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has now widened. After arresting late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and drug dealers in the city, the NCB has now arrested at least six more people in the case. According to a India Today report, Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari have been arrested and will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) court via video conferencing.
Among the six, it is being reported that Dwayne had direct links to Showik and Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant. The report describes him as a Mumbai-based drug dealer who deals in hash and curated marijuana. An associate of Showik Chakraborty, India Today reported that Dwayne supplied drugs meant for Sushant Singh Rajput.
While Karamjeet Singh is known for running a local distribution channel and supplying drugs to the film industry, Sanket Patel is his distribution person. Sandeep Gupta is an auto rickshaw driver and involved in transporting drugs like weed in bulk quantities. Aftab Fateh Ansari is involved in procuring wholesale quantities for Sandeep.
Whereas, Ankush Arneja caters to high profile clientele and sells narcotics like weed, hash and MD. He also runs a kitchen in Mumbai's upscale locality and was in touch with the others to procure drugs on various occasions.
Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Samuel, Dipesh and other drug dealers' bail plea was recently rejected by the Mumbai sessions court. The actress is lodged at the Byculla women's jail and is in custody till 22 September. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said last week that they will soon approach the Bombay High Court.
Anonymous 2 days ago
when will bollywood stars be arrested? time to clean up and eliminate the mafias.
Anonymous 2 days ago
People have gone to prison in the US, but it's disproportionately affected poor people of color, who have had ridiculous prison sentences over the possession of weed. Look at the people arrested in this case: they include an auto rickshaw driver and are largely unknown people. If anyone really thinks any high profile Bollywood celeb is going to be arrested in relation to this case, they are fooling themselves. Once again poorer, unknown people will bear the consequences, while people like Salman Khan will still get away with murder. This is simply reinforcing the notion that poor people will bear the consequences of weed possession/distribution, while rich people will face no consequences, no matter what.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Totally agree. But it's not just marijuana. Take the Stanford swimmer who raped on unconscious women outside a club next to a dumpster. Even is father was livid that he was even charged for "20 minutes of" whatever he called it. Crimes are committed by all socioeconomic strata of society world wide but the afflenuza card is played by rich and famous. What I hope is that the rickshaw driver si given immunity if he can catch a higher ranking criminal....like a Bollywood celebrity.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Is it’s just weed legal in India. It’s not legal everywhere in USA. People have gone to prison here. Illegal is illegal. Opinion doesNot matter in law. Plus how do you know it’s just weed. Are you part of the investigating agency at the moment.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Do you live in the USA? it’s a politicized issue. Are you talking about recreational use or Medicinal use of marijuana? Recreational use of marijuana is not legal in all states. Punishment in some states is still from misdemeanor to felony.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It’s legal in USA. Don’t lie! This is Marijuana all the media is talking about. Nothing else!
Anonymous 2 days ago
why only justice for rhea..what about others involved..its injustice..i support justice..4 everyone
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bapre itna tamasha for weeds!.
Anonymous 2 days ago
The point is we simply do not know all of the effects of drugs including recreational marijuana on the developing brain. Your prefrontal cortex isn’t completely developed until about age 26. Also other things go with weed use in youth eg. company you keep, alcohol, other drugs. studies suggest structural & functional brain changes emerge soon after adolescents start using marijuana. changes may persist after a month of abstinence. Some of brain abnormalities linked to cognitive differences, ie. lower IQ. regular, heavy marijuana users had damage to white matter correlating with higher impulsivity esp if use started before age 16.
Anonymous 2 days ago
There are no side effects. Bhang has marijuana.
Anonymous 2 days ago
So its ok in your opinion. Do u know its effects?
Anonymous 2 days ago
it's just weed, why are people going crazy. India smokes weed in temples, your gods smoke weed too.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Exactly!! Not sure what's wrong with everyone?!
Anonymous 2 days ago
send him to kala pani