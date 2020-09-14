Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB's drug probe widens as 6 more arrested, links to Showik Chakraborty established

After arresting Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and drug dealers, the NCB has now arrested at least six more people in the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau probing drugs link in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has now widened. After arresting late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and drug dealers in the city, the NCB has now arrested at least six more people in the case. According to a India Today report, Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari have been arrested and will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) court via video conferencing.

Among the six, it is being reported that Dwayne had direct links to Showik and Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant. The report describes him as a Mumbai-based drug dealer who deals in hash and curated marijuana. An associate of Showik Chakraborty, India Today reported that Dwayne supplied drugs meant for Sushant Singh Rajput.

While Karamjeet Singh is known for running a local distribution channel and supplying drugs to the film industry, Sanket Patel is his distribution person. Sandeep Gupta is an auto rickshaw driver and involved in transporting drugs like weed in bulk quantities. Aftab Fateh Ansari is involved in procuring wholesale quantities for Sandeep.

Whereas, Ankush Arneja caters to high profile clientele and sells narcotics like weed, hash and MD. He also runs a kitchen in Mumbai's upscale locality and was in touch with the others to procure drugs on various occasions.

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik, Samuel, Dipesh and other drug dealers' bail plea was recently rejected by the Mumbai sessions court. The actress is lodged at the Byculla women's jail and is in custody till 22 September. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said last week that they will soon approach the Bombay High Court.

