Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens dig out Rhea’s pic from June 12; Claim she was at late actor’s house

It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had left the actor’s residence a week before his demise on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens dig out Rhea’s pic from June 12; Claim she was at late actor’s houseSushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens dig out Rhea’s pic from June 12; Claim she was at late actor’s house
Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death under mysterious circumstances and the ongoing speculations has got the nation brimming with an opinion. There has been constant speculation about a foul play in the case and Rhea Chakraborty has been the prime suspect in the matter. Amid this, Rhea has claimed that she had left Sushant’s residence on June 8 which was a week before his demise and didn’t go back. And while the Jalebi actress continues to stick to her statement, an old picture of her has surfaced on social media which is dropping hints that she might be lying.

Netizens have dig out a picture of Rhea from June 12 this year which she had shared in her Instagram stories. In the picture, she was seen posing with a cake by a window and it is reported that the picture was clicked at Sushant’s residence. In fact, several social media users have shared old pics wherein Rhea was seen posing with a similar background. Although there is still no clarification if the photo in question was clicked on June 12 or was it an old photo, it has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows.

Meanwhile, CBI has been grilling Rhea. In fact, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty has also been on their radar. This isn’t all. Rhea’s parents were also summoned in the case by CBI and they had appeared for questioning today at the DRDO office. Besides, the special investigating team has also been questioning Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in the case.

