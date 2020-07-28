Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens SLAM Rhea Chakraborty after the late actor’s father files FIR against her

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been making the headlines after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against her.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has opened a pandora of the box and a lot has been said the late actor. He was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Ever since the news of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death surfaced there have been speculations about a foul play in the case. While the Mumbai Police has been investigating the case, it has taken a new turn after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

It is reported that the 34 year old actor’s father had made explosive statements against the Jalebi actress which include abetment to suicide, financial exploitation, breaching Sushant’s trust and much more. And while this new update in the case has been making the headlines, netizens have taken Rhea on radar and has been slamming her for her role in the case. A Twitter user wrote, “#RheaChakraborty and family must have been conspiring hard all this time to plot her next target, but now all her hopes dashed.”

Another user tweeted, “#RheaChakraborty 17 Crore with interest should be recovered from her. Bhatt oldie can pitch in to clear her dues as he was hobnobbing with her. Arrest all the perpetrators of crime and don't leave any1.”

Take a look at tweets slamming Rhea Chakraborty post FIR against her in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

#RheaChakraborty 17 Crore with interest should be recovered from her. Bhatt oldie can pitch in to clear her dues as he was hobnobbing with her. Arrest all the perpetrators of crime and dont leave any1. #MahaGovtCBIForSSR #MaheshBhatt #KaranJohar #SalmanKhanIsBULLY — Yashwant Dhwaj Shah (@yashwantdshah) July 28, 2020

Rhea you destroyed yourself #RheaChakraborty — Vikramjeet Singh Chauhan (@Vikramj73872376) July 28, 2020

Truth always wins, my friends! Can't wait for the day when Rhea Chakraborty, Sandip Singh, Siddharth Pithani and servant Dipesh all end up in jail for a very very long time. May all of them rot in HELL for ETERNITY #WhyFearCBIForSSR #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/DWO0tj6xay — usha (@usha33074667) July 28, 2020

I AM SO ANGRY RIGHT NOW... RHEA STOLE ALL OF SUSHANT’S MONEY, JEWELLERY AND MEDICAL REPORTS WHICH SHE USED TO BLACKMAIL HIM SAYING THAT SHE WILL LEAK HIS REPORTS TO THE MEDIA. SUSHANT WENT THROUGH SO MUCH BECAUSE OF THIS EVIL #RheaChakraborty — (@sameera_01) July 28, 2020

#RheaChakraborty and family must have been conspiring hard all this time to plot her next target, but now all her hopes dashed.#WhyFearCBIForSSR — Sugandha Kapoor (@sugandhakapoor1) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, many people including Rhea had demanded a CBI enquiry in the case. The actress had tagged Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on social media and urged him to initiate a CBI investigation to know the reason behind Sushant’s drastic step.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×