Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens SLAM Rhea Chakraborty after the late actor’s father files FIR against her

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been making the headlines after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against her.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has opened a pandora of the box and a lot has been said the late actor. He was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Ever since the news of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death surfaced there have been speculations about a foul play in the case. While the Mumbai Police has been investigating the case, it has taken a new turn after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

It is reported that the 34 year old actor’s father had made explosive statements against the Jalebi actress which include abetment to suicide, financial exploitation, breaching Sushant’s trust and much more. And while this new update in the case has been making the headlines, netizens have taken Rhea on radar and has been slamming her for her role in the case. A Twitter user wrote, “#RheaChakraborty and family must have been conspiring hard all this time to plot her next target, but now all her hopes dashed.”

Another user tweeted, “#RheaChakraborty 17 Crore with interest should be recovered from her. Bhatt oldie can pitch in to clear her dues as he was hobnobbing with her. Arrest all the perpetrators of crime and don't leave any1.”

Take a look at tweets slamming Rhea Chakraborty post FIR against her in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Meanwhile, many people including Rhea had demanded a CBI enquiry in the case. The actress had tagged Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on social media and urged him to initiate a CBI investigation to know the reason behind Sushant’s drastic step.

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Its so sad that girls in this age stoop so low for money. You could have earned it girl by your hardwork!

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

a complete lie by mr. Bhatt

