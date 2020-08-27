0
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Niece Mallika Singh takes to social media to express shock

Mallika Singh, niece of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to reports claiming his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly administered drugs to him. Mallika has questioned why her Gulshan Mama was made to suffer like this.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 04:50 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Niece Mallika Singh takes to social media to express shockSushant Singh Rajput Case Niece Mallika Singh takes to social media to express shock

"I can't even begin to imagine what it would feel like to be drugged without your knowledge, be told you are crazy when it takes effect, and keep you in that loop for months. It would take a lot cruelty to continuously play with someone like that. His absence, what was done to him, hangs in the air around me ever since. It has been difficult to breathe. He was the kind you couldn't help but love. Why make him suffer like this? For what? What was more precious than his smile, his life? I just completely fail to understand," Mallika wrote on her Twitter account on Thursday.

Mallika's tweet comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to probe the drug angle in the actor's death case.

Credits :IANS

