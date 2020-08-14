Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Nirbhaya's mother offers support, late Jiah Khan's mum says shocking similarities

While Asha Devi told the late actor's father and sister to keep faith in judiciary, Rabia Khan drew similarities between Sushant Singh Rajput and Jiah Khan demise.

The uproar in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has only grown manifold and now Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi as well as late Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan have spoken up and offered their support to the family. While Asha Devi told the late actor's father and sister to keep faith in judiciary, Rabia drew similarities between Sushant and Jiah's demise. Speaking to Times Now, Rabia said that both of them were 'trapped'.

"I have been supporting Sushant Singh because the death of Sushant and Jiah is same. It is so pathetic to see how the similarities are. I have to say that both their partners had conned them. In the sense that they trapped them first and by being bombarded with love and promises of marriage, controlling them, isolating them from loved ones. And when the control is slipping then kill them and stage their death," Rabia said while speaking to the channel.

She further added they then run to politicians and the politicians go to the police who are then expected to listen to the governing bodies.

On the other hand, Asha Devi extended support and asked Sushant's family to stay strong. She also added that people have lost faith in the Mumbai Police. "I just want to tell Sushant's family that the entire nation is there with you," Asha Devi said.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and asked fans to support a global 24-hour prayer observation. She wrote, " It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus."

ALSO READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka and brother in law scolded his staff about finances in a video

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×