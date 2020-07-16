Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Pappu Yadav's CBI probe plea gets a reply from Home Minister Amit Shah

Bihar’s Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav has received a reply from Home Minister Amit Shah after he requested for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Weeks after appealing for CBI enquiry in the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar’s Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav has received a reply from Home Minister Amit Shah. Pappu Yadav took to Twitter to share a picture of this reply. The Bihar-based politician had written to Amit Shah demanding an enquiry into the matter. The reply received by Pappu stated that his request did not fall under their ambit and is instead better suited for the department of personnel and training.

The reply also stated that Pappu Yadav's request has been sent to the concerned department. Sharing the same, Pappu Yadav tweeted, "Amit Shah ji, if you want, a CBI inquiry can be initiated into Sushant’s case in a minute. Do not avoid it! A letter was sent to the Union Home Minister seeking a CBI inquiry into the suspicious death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the pride of Bihar. He has forwarded the letter to the concerned ministry for action."

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं! बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

All of 34, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14 June, 2020. The actor's case is underway investigation and the Mumbai Police is yet to pronounce a verdict on the same. Latest reports had revealed that the investigation will be concluded in a matter of 15 to 20 days. At least 30 people have been questioned in the matter.

