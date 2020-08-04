Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Patna IG writes to BMC commissioner requesting no quarantine for SP Vinay Tiwari

Patna's IG Sanjay Kumar has revealed that he has written to Mumbai's BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal, requesting that Patna SP Vinay Tiwari be released from quarantine to take the case ahead.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is not only throwing up new revelations every passing day, but has also taken a political turn coupled with power tussle between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. For the unversed, Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, who had reached Mumbai to lead the team of Patna's police officers in the case, was forcibly quarantined by the civic body. Bihar DGP also took to Twitter to express his displeasure over how Tiwari was forcibly put into quarantine along with a stamp.

Now, Patna's IG Sanjay Kumar has revealed that he has written to Mumbai's BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal, requesting that Patna SP Vinay Tiwari be released from quarantine to take the case ahead. As per quarantine norms, Vinay Tiwari will be expected to quarantine himself till 15 August.

According to a report in Times Now, Patna IG said that as per the standard operating procedure officers on duty cannot be stopped, from the guidelines provided by the union home ministry. On Monday, Sushant's father KK Singh, who has filed an FIR in Patna, released a self-made video stating that he had alerted the Bandra Police in February 2020 about the actor's life being in danger.

As per the video, KK Singh had named some people in his February complaint and after the actor's tragic demise on 14 June, he asked the Bandra Police to take action against those whose names were mentioned in the February complaint. However, the Bandra Police failed to take an action even 40 days later.

