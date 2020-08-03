Sushant Singh Rajput case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari might file for exemption from quarantine for investigation

After Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, who recently landed in Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, was sent in home quarantine, he is likely to file for an exemption from the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new turn ever since his father has filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna accusing her of abetment to suicide and financial exploitation. Ever since then there has been a turf war between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police over the prove into Sushant’s death case. But this turf war took a serious turn after Bihar Police accused the Mumbai Police of forcibly quarantining Patna SP Vinay Tiwari who was sent to Mumbai to investigate the case given the COVID 19 outbreak in the city

And now as per a recent report published in Republic World, Vinay Tiwari is planning to file an exemption from the quarantine period in order to continue with the investigation. To, the Patna SP has been sent to home quarantine as per the procedure fixed by the State Government for domestic air travellers. Meanwhile, he has been guided to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption from the home quarantine period.

Meanwhile, Vinay Tiwari’s alleged forced quarantine has witnessed several political reactions. In fact, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reacted to the matter and said, “I will speak to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over what is happening to out Patna SP. He cannot be treated like this by the Maharashtra government.”

On the other hand, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh reacted to Bihar Police’s claim of non-cooperation and said, “There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in #SushantSinghRajputCase. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it.”

