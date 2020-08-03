Sushant Singh Rajput case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari says if need be, they’ll take Rhea Chakraborty into custody

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is under investigation by Bihar as well as Mumbai Police. Recently, SP Patna Central arrived in Mumbai to head the team probing late Sushant’s case. He has spoken to a daily and said that currently there were no plans to arrest Rhea Chakraborty. However, if needed, they may bring her in.

Lately, the Bihar Police team has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in Mumbai and there have been certain reports of non-cooperation by the Mumbai Police. However, a day back, SP Patna Central, Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai to head Bihar Police’s team in the investigation of the FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. While the BMC officials immediately asked him to quarantine himself after he arrived in Mumbai, he spoke to a leading daily about the investigation.

Talking to Mid-Day, Vinay Tiwari opened up about the poor coordination between the Mumbai and Bihar Police. He said that there was no proper coordination between the two state police forces and that they are yet to get basic case documents from Mumbai Police. He said that he has come to head the investigation and to guide the officers of Bihar Police. He further spoke about the chances of Rhea being arrested. He said that currently, they had no plans for it. But if required, she may be brought in.

Talking about Sushant’s case files from Mumbai Police, Patna SP said, “There is no proper coordination between Mumbai and Bihar police and that is why I have come to Mumbai. I will guide my officers. We haven't received the case-related documents from Mumbai police yet. We will collect all the documents, including the accidental death report, post-mortem and forensic reports and statements of people interviewed by Mumbai cops.” On arresting Rhea, he said, “ if need be, we will take her into custody.”

Further he even spoke about the investigation so far by Bihar Police and said that they have an FIR registered, the statements of people linked to the case have been recorded and they are on the right track. Meanwhile, DGP-Bihar took to Twitter to share a photo of the quarantine stamp on SP Vinay Tiwari’s hand and said that the BMC officials had ‘forcibly quarantined’ the senior cop of Bihar Police. Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the case has to be investigated by the state police where the offense has taken place. He further alleged that Sushant’s case is not being politicised.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police had recorded statements of over 38 people in the case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea, Rumi Jafry and others. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment and since then, the case was being investigated by Mumbai Police. However, last week, Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna and Bihar Police came into action.

