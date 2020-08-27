2
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Petition filed in Bombay HC against ‘media trial’; Request to restrain on reporting

Weeks after Rhea Chakraborty reached out to the Supreme Court complaining about the media trail, 3 activists filed a petition in Bombay HC requesting to restrain on reporting.
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Petition filed in Bombay HC against 'media trial'; Request to restrain on reporting

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe continues to turn murkier by the day. From accusations that Sushant was murdered to recent drug angle surfacing, CBI and ED are trying to get the root of his death. Through this process, news outlets have been helping fans of the actor stay up-to-date with the investigation. However, now a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking an order to restrain print and electronic media from further reporting on the case. 

As reported by Times Now, three Mumbai-based activists have filed the petition where they say that several news channels have already convicted the accused named in the FIR filed by KK Singh in Patna and are making insinuations against high-ranking officers from the Mumbai Police department. The petition states that the remarks are being made sans completion of the investigation. The new plea comes weeks after Rhea Chakraborty, who is among the prime accused in the case, reached out to Supreme Court complaining about “unfair media trial” and "attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death of the actor”. 

Meanwhile, there are several developments took place this week. The biggest being ED approached Narcotics Control Bureau to probe into the drug angle in the late actor's death case. As the NCB looks into the angle, it was revealed that Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant have confessed to the deletion of data from electronic devices at the late actor’s home. These activities reportedly happened around the time of Disha Salian’s death and Rhea Chakraborty leaving the place.

Today, the CBI grills Rhea's brother Showik while ED is questioning Rhea's father yet again. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty on her ‘Sorry Babu’ comment & why she didn’t attend his funeral

Credits :Times Now

