  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: PIL filed in SC for court monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian

As per latest reports, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for a CBI probe in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian.
23635 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: PIL filed in SC for court monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha SalianSushant Singh Rajput Case: PIL filed in SC for court monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today, all of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family members rejoiced after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Also, the Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking the transfer of a FIR - from Patna to Mumbai refused to grant permission to provide protection to Rhea from coercive action and allowed the Bihar police to interrogate Rhea. That said, in the latest set of developments, it is being reported that a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput saying that both deaths are interlinked.

As reported by ANI, the news goes, “A PIL filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of actor #SushantSinghRajput, saying that both deaths are inter-linked.” Earlier, Mumbai police had claimed that the folder containing details of Disha had been 'inadvertently deleted', and when the Bihar police offered help to retrieve the case files, Mumbai cops refused to hand over the laptop. While reports suggested a link between Disha and Sushant’s death, earlier, Disha Salian's mother ruled out the possibility of a connection between her deaths that took place on June 8, 2020, and Sushant's death on June 14.

Also, the Supreme Court, which was today hearing a petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking the transfer of an FIR - from Patna to Mumbai - accusing her of abetting Mr Rajput's alleged suicide, has directed Bihar, Maharashtra, the Centre and the late actor's father to file a response to Ms Chakraborty's plea in three days.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Amid Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation, Disha Salian’s dance video surfaces on the internet

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement