Sushant Singh Rajput case: Police presence increased at DRDO house during Rhea Chakraborty's CBI interrogation

The CBI has been actively probing into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. As a part of the same, they have grilled Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day.

All eyes were on Rhea Chakraborty when she was called for interrogation by CBI on Friday. The actress was reportedly grilled for around 9-10 hours in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. For the unversed, CBI has interrogated all individuals connected to the probe at the DRDO guest house situated in Mumbai. The same has been done for Rhea also who is mostly accompanied by her brother Showik to the place. She was called again for interrogation on Saturday.

The same has now been repeated on Sunday, and with this, the actress enters her third day of interrogation. As per a report by Times Now, the presence of police personnel has been increased at the DRDO house. Reportedly, this has been done while keeping in mind Rhea’s security. As we know, she had filed a complaint at the Santacruz police station on Friday as she was ‘hounded by media.’ CBI had also offered to interrogate the actress at her residence but she allegedly refused.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. However, his untimely demise has given rise to a lot of debates and controversies. Things further escalated when the late actor’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people in Patna. In response to the same, she filed a plea at the Supreme Court for the transfer of the case to Mumbai. However, the Supreme Court not only rejected the plea but ordered its transfer to the CBI.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput spoke on retirement, mental health with Rhea, his lawyer, CA & others; Audio goes viral

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×