Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Post Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records his statement; PICS

On Tuesday, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was snapped at the police station where he was present to record his statement. On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also recorded his statement in Sushant’s death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has been a shocker for the entire Bollywood. His death case is under investigation as of now and on Tuesday, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was spotted at the Amboli Police station to record his statement in the matter. The Dharma Productions CEO and producer was spotted outside the Amboli police station where his statement was to be recorded in Sushant’s case. On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had informed the media that Mahesh Bhatt, ’s manager and have been called in to record their statement.

A day back, reports were in that Dharma’s CEO Apoorva will be recording his statement and on Tuesday, he was spotted at the police station. Mumbai Police also had confirmed to ANI a day back that Karan Johar is also likely to record his statement this week in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. While the Mumbai Police has been investigating the case, fans of the late actor have been urging for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case. Reports also came in that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acknowledged the letter sent to him regarding the CBI’s probe in Sushant’s case.

So far statements of over 38 people have been recorded in Sushant’s death case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi and others. Kangana Ranaut also has been asked to record her statement in the late actor’s case. Recently, the viscera report of Sushant came in to the police and it ruled out any foul play in the matter. However, now as per reports, the police are probing other angles in the actor’s demise case. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across Bollywood. His funeral took place on June 15, 2020, in the presence of family and friends like , Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and others.

Here are the photos of Apoorva Mehta at the Amboli Police station in Sushant's case:

Credits :Manav Manglani

