Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ramesh Taurani confirms doing a film narration call to actor days before his demise

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire nation numb and heartbroken. Initial media reports and police statements stated that the late actor died by suicide. However, the latest developments in the case speak otherwise. Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the investigation and has lodged an FIR against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, and Shruti Modi. Moreover, Sushant’s father has already filed an FIR earlier in Patna.

Recently, Times Now has reported that Sushant had a film narration call with Ramesh Taurani before his demise. This has been confirmed by the filmmaker himself who also said that Sushant sounded normal while on the call. He has also revealed about not being sure whether the actor was in depression as the communication was via calls. The shooting for the film was supposed to start by the end of the year, says Taurani. When being asked if the late actor talked to him about anything else, the filmmaker has denied the same.

Meanwhile, numerous other facets related to the late actor have come out in the past few hours. The CBI has now got in touch with Bihar Police for taking over the entire case and getting hold of all the documents, files, and statements that have been recorded so far. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the late actor’s case. She has been asked to appear before the regency on 7th August.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

