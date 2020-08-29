  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS ‘drug chats’ were all typed by her: Reports

As per latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has admitted that the drug chats between her, Siddharth Pithani and others were all typed by her; Read on
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS ‘drug chats’ were all typed by her: ReportsSushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS ‘drug chats’ were all typed by her: Reports
Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI and she, along with, brother Showik Chakraborty, were interrogated for almost 10 hours. Now ever since CBI has taken over the investigation, a host of Whatsapp chats have gone viral on social media indicating Rhea talking about drugs with Miranda, Pithani and others. While Rhea's chat with Jaya Saha on November 15, 2019, points out that the latter gave the actor a drug named CBD, which was mixed in Sushant's coffee and reports suggest that Jaya has also admitted to it.

In another round of chats on a WhatsApp group, there are conversation between Siddharth Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty, Aayush, Ashok and house manager Samuel Miranda, and in the chats, the actress can be seen inquiring about the availability of drugs, stuff, and ‘doobies’. Later, Sushant’s US-based sister had also shared the screenshots of the chats on social media and alongside the screenshots, she wrote, “What was going on...#ArrestCulpritsOfSSR..” Now as per a report in Times Now, Rhea has reportedly admitted to the ‘drug chats’ and that they were all typed by her.

Post the drug row angle emerged in the death case of SSR, the ED asked the Narcotic Control Bureau to look into the 'Drug angle' following which, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had registered an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty and two others. Also, hotelier Gaurav Arya, whose name allegedly surfaced in the drug row was summoned by the ED and was asked to appear before them by the end of August.

Check out the post here:

