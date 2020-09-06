PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty admits procuring drugs, leaves NCB office after over 6 hours of questioning

As NCB is probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the agency for probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting murkier with every passing day and the illegal drugs angle is adding a new twist in the investigation. A day after Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested and sent into custody, the Narcotics Control Bureau had summoned the Jalebi actress for a probe. The actress had appeared before the agency today and as per the recent development, she has made a major confession in the case in connection with the ongoing drugs angle.

According to Times Now, during the investigation, Rhea has admitted of procuring drugs. However, the actress clarified that she hasn’t consumed them. Reportedly, the actress will be summoned again tomorrow for interrogation. To note, Rhea was interrogated for around six hours by the NCB and was countered with the evidence which the agency had. Meanwhile, as per a recent development, Rhea has left the NCB office after hours of cross questioning. To note, NCB is investigating the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea’s brother Showik had also suggested that he had procured drugs.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's pics while exiting the Narcotics Control Bureau office:

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had stated that the actress is apparently ready for an arrest. "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for Arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if Loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, She has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the Cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB," he added.

